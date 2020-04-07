Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Pinterest rolled out several commerce marketing updates for the app on Tuesday, designed to make product discovery easier.

Shop from. Users can find in-stock fashion or home decor products in several new ways on the app.

A new “Shop” tab will appear on Search and on boards to help users find in-stock products from retailers. The new feature is rolling out starting today and includes price and brand filters. The Shop tab on boards will show products from or inspired by the Pins users have saved to their home decor or fashion boards.

A new Shop tab is rolling out in the Pinterest app.

Visual search from Pins. Pinterest’s visual search functionality is now integrated directly in shoppable Pins to make it easier to find similar products and shop.

Visual search integration in shoppable Pins.

Style guides. Lastly, new home decor style guides can be found via Search. They are curated groupings around styles such as mid-century or farmhouse and appear at the top of the search screen on queries such as “living room ideas.”

Style guides can show for searches such as “living room.”

Why we care. Digital commerce features have been a key part of Pinterest’s roadmap. The company said the number of shoppable Product Pins has increased by 2.5X since last year and that traffic to retailers has risen by 2.3X in the same period. The app is also seeing higher engagement, with the number of users “engaging with shopping on Pinterest” increasing by 44% year-over-year, the company said Tuesday.

No surprise, searches for “home office setup” have jumped by 70% in the past two weeks as work-from-home mandates spread across the U.S. A nice surprise, however, is that “employee gifts” searches have quadrupled and “care package ideas” have doubled in that time.