Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolls out updates to give users easier access to privacy controls

Jun 21, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Will easier access to privacy controls cause headaches for marketers who rely on activity-related data?

Advertisers will soon have AdWords tools to test & measure creative elements of YouTube video ads

Jun 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues YouTube’s new creative suite — which includes Video Experiments, Video Creative Analytics, YouTube Director Mix and Video Ad Sequencing — is still in beta.

Bing visual search adds support for your camera and photos

Jun 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Bing unlocks new intelligent visual search features within the Bing app for iOS and Android.

Find the right marketing automation software for your business

Jun 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Marketing organizations of all sizes are being inundated by data from multiple digital marketing channels and an increasing number of consumer devices. Faced with challenging market dynamics and increasing ROI pressure, more marketers are using marketing automation platforms to manage complex, multitouch buyer ecosystems. MarTech Today’s B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide examines the […]

National ads, local results: Where should you be putting your money?

Jun 21, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard Discover which locations are your money-makers and focus on maximizing revenue, not exposure in unprofitable places, says contributor Jacob Baadsgaard. Here’s how to dig into the data and figure out where to put your ad money.

Google turns on ‘Continued Conversation’ in the Google Assistant

Jun 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling Users will be able to ask repeated follow-up questions without the need to say “OK Google.”

Where are they now? Vint Cerf

Jun 21, 2018 by Chris Sherman Part 2 of a series of articles commemorating the history of internet search. Today, Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google.

Summer solstice 2018 Google doodle showcases relaxing pond

Jun 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Happy first day of summer or winter to our Search Engine Land readers around the globe!