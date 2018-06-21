SearchCap: Google AdWords UI, Bing camera search & Google Assistant continued conversations
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolls out updates to give users easier access to privacy controls
Jun 21, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Will easier access to privacy controls cause headaches for marketers who rely on activity-related data?
- Advertisers will soon have AdWords tools to test & measure creative elements of YouTube video ads
Jun 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
YouTube’s new creative suite — which includes Video Experiments, Video Creative Analytics, YouTube Director Mix and Video Ad Sequencing — is still in beta.
- Bing visual search adds support for your camera and photos
Jun 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Bing unlocks new intelligent visual search features within the Bing app for iOS and Android.
- Find the right marketing automation software for your business
Jun 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing organizations of all sizes are being inundated by data from multiple digital marketing channels and an increasing number of consumer devices. Faced with challenging market dynamics and increasing ROI pressure, more marketers are using marketing automation platforms to manage complex, multitouch buyer ecosystems. MarTech Today’s B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide examines the […]
- National ads, local results: Where should you be putting your money?
Jun 21, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Discover which locations are your money-makers and focus on maximizing revenue, not exposure in unprofitable places, says contributor Jacob Baadsgaard. Here’s how to dig into the data and figure out where to put your ad money.
- Google turns on ‘Continued Conversation’ in the Google Assistant
Jun 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Users will be able to ask repeated follow-up questions without the need to say “OK Google.”
- Where are they now? Vint Cerf
Jun 21, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Part 2 of a series of articles commemorating the history of internet search. Today, Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist for Google.
- Summer solstice 2018 Google doodle showcases relaxing pond
Jun 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Happy first day of summer or winter to our Search Engine Land readers around the globe!
- Google begins sending goodbye old AdWords UI notices
Jun 21, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
It’s time to get serious about embracing the new AdWords.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook takes fight against fake news to more countries & ups machine learning efforts around bad actors
- US Supreme Court clears the way for sales taxes on all e-commerce sales
- 10 ways to increase calls from paid search
- Instagram moves on YouTube with IGTV launch, opening platform to hour-long videos
- Mobile marketer Leanplum buys Connecto’s conversational marketing
- Tokenized loyalty platform Sweet offers Sugar tokens to energize fans
- Turning Your Data Into Compelling Stories – SMX Advanced Recap
- Report: Marketing leaders aren’t keeping up with the speed of data
Search News From Around The Web:
- The 2018 Guide to SERPs, Raven Blog
- 6 Signs That Your Company Needs Local SEO Services, Vertical Measures
- Google adds great new feature to Google Earth Pro 7.3.2, Google Earth Blog
- Google Adds Location & Location Icon to Search Results, The SEMPost
- Google Clarifies that Sharing Confidential Information is Against GMB Guidelines, Sterling Sky
- How to Double Your Blog Traffic in 3 Months (without writing new content), ahrefs.com
- How to juice up your Index Coverage reporting by adding directories to Google Search Console, GSQI
- SEO for faceted navigation, Built Visible
- What does Google’s voice search transition mean for SEO?, Vertical Leap
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.