Day 2 of SMX Next starts with a keynote from former Search Engine Land editor-in-chief and now Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin.

Marvin helps answer questions about how Google ads products and policies work and bring marketers’ insights and perspectives back to the teams working on them.

The keynote today will cover hot topics from 2022 including:

How Google is preparing for a cookieless future.

The importance of implementing GA4 now.

How is GA4 a move toward a more privacy-centric landscape.

Google Analytics vs 360 sunset dates.

RSAs – will we ever be able to measure individual assets.

What metrics Google uses to assign ratings to RSA assets.

Automation and brand safety.

Top three best practices for using automation for both lead gen and commerce.

Marvin’s advice on irrelevant recommendations.

Broad match keywords.

A recap of 2022.

What’s coming in 2023.

Grab your free pass now and join us online for this exclusive keynote with Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.