Nicole Farley on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Day 2 of SMX Next starts with a keynote from former Search Engine Land editor-in-chief and now Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin.
Marvin helps answer questions about how Google ads products and policies work and bring marketers’ insights and perspectives back to the teams working on them.
The keynote today will cover hot topics from 2022 including:
- How Google is preparing for a cookieless future.
- The importance of implementing GA4 now.
- How is GA4 a move toward a more privacy-centric landscape.
- Google Analytics vs 360 sunset dates.
- RSAs – will we ever be able to measure individual assets.
- What metrics Google uses to assign ratings to RSA assets.
- Automation and brand safety.
- Top three best practices for using automation for both lead gen and commerce.
- Marvin’s advice on irrelevant recommendations.
- Broad match keywords.
- A recap of 2022.
- What’s coming in 2023.
