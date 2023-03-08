Google has launched a new look and feel for the Google Trends portal. This update brings a new look, with real-time trends on the home page, updated hourly with links directly to publishers’ news articles, the company announced.

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot of the top portion of the Google Trends home page from this morning:

What is new. Here is what appears to be new with the revised Google Trends.

Real-time trends are now on the home page.

These trends are updated every hour.

Plus there are links to relevant news articles, which may send you traffic.

Why we care. Google Trends is an excellent tool to find what is trending online, so content creators and writers can come up with content ideas. Also, now that the new Google Trends links to articles directly from here, you may see some more traffic from Google Trends in your analytics.

What do you like best about the new Google Trends, let us know on @sengineland.