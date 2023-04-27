Good news for those behind on exporting their Google UA data. Starting on July 1, 2023, data collection in Universal Analytics will come to a halt. However, you will retain the ability to view and export all the data collected before this date until July 1, 2024.

Google Analytics has finally put a date on the loss of historical data: For free customers, you will stop collecting data in Universal Analytics as of July 1, 2023.



After sunset. Keep the following in mind when planning your GA4 migration.

After sunset and until platform turndown, users will have Viewer access to historical data and reports in the user interface but not Editor access.

Additionally, you can export your data, as outlined in the available solutions. However, after the property turndown, no new data will be processed, and there will be no updated reports or metrics with post-sunset data.

Bidding, audience, or conversion data will not be sent to Google Ads or third-party integrations.

Current Universal Analytics 360 contract holders will be able to create standard Universal Analytics properties and upgrade them to 360 to continue data processing.

Dig deeper. You can read more about other important UA, GA4, and Analytics 360 milestones on the Google Analytics Help page.

Why we care. With the discontinuation of data collection, advertisers may have to explore alternative solutions or upgrade to Google Analytics 4, which offers more advanced features for cross-device tracking, machine learning, and privacy controls. However, remember to export your historical data before you lose access on July 1, 2024.