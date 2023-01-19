New Performance Max experiments have just rolled out
You can now test Performance Max updates in your account and monitor results before applying the changes.
Nicole Farley on January 19, 2023 at 10:09 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Google has just rolled out Performance Max experiments, and Twitter has taken notice.
Why we care. If you’re an advertiser using Performance Max, you can use this feature to test changes to your account before applying them permanently.
Recommendations as experiments. Last year Google launched the ability for advertisers to apply recommendations as experiments. In October, they announced that additional experiments were coming “in the following months.” Now, they have taken it a step further by giving you the same features for Performance Max campaigns.
Google has not officially announced the update.
