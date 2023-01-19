Google has just rolled out Performance Max experiments, and Twitter has taken notice.

Performance Max experiments are rolling out in Google Ads! The highly-anticipated Performance Max feature is now available in Google Ads accounts. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/qlJEqs5WGV — Tauqeer Aziz (@tauqueeraziz) January 19, 2023

Why we care. If you’re an advertiser using Performance Max, you can use this feature to test changes to your account before applying them permanently.

Recommendations as experiments. Last year Google launched the ability for advertisers to apply recommendations as experiments. In October, they announced that additional experiments were coming “in the following months.” Now, they have taken it a step further by giving you the same features for Performance Max campaigns.

Google has not officially announced the update.