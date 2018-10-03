Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bing Ads announced Wednesday that advertisers now can target multiple languages at the campaign level. For global advertisers that don’t break out language targeting in separate campaigns, this will be helpful update.

What changed? Previously, Bing Ads only supported language targeting at the ad group level. That meant settings had to be carried through to multiple ad groups. It also meant that the settings weren’t in alignment with Google Ads campiagns, causing problems when advertisers targeting multiple languages imported those campaigns from Google Ads into Bing Ads.

How to set it up? Advertisers can still set language targeting at the ad group level, which will override the campaign settings. To set up campaign-level language targeting, simply select any or all of the 12 supported languages in campaign settings. Then, in ad group settings, select the option to use the campaign settings for language targeting. You can use bulk editing in the web UI to change language settings across multiple campaigns and ad groups.

Why it matters. Targeting additional languages can generate more impressions on more queries and expand reach. If you’re targeting multiple languages, a reminder that Bing Ads doesn’t translate your ads and recommends writing ads in the language you’re targeting.