Google has added more than 70 different types of Local Services Ads (LSAs) to their network.

How LSAs work. Local Services Ads allow you to showcase your services prominently at the top of Google’s search results pages and attract high-quality phone calls, messages, and appointment bookings in your selected areas. You can efficiently monitor your leads’ performance, including listening to call recordings with potential customers, and manage your listings, such as updating your hours and service areas.

You can manage LSAs either on desktop or through the Local Services Ads mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Prospective customers can easily access your business information, read reviews, view photos, and directly contact you by calling, messaging, or booking an appointment, all within your ad.

New businesses. The new business types include beauty schools, pet boarding facilities, flooring companies, and more.

Why we care. LSAs provide an effective way to reach potential customers who are searching for their services on Google. By appearing at the top of search results pages, LSAs can help advertisers and brands increase their visibility and attract high-quality leads.