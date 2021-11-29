Google Merchant Center now automatically displays badge eligibility for products
Merchants no longer have to manually figure out which badge is being applied to each of their items.
George Nguyen on November 29, 2021 at 10:15 am
Google Merchant Center is now automatically showing retailers when their products are eligible for badges, a Google spokesperson has confirmed to Search Engine Land. Available badges include, but are not limited to, the “sale price,” “price drop,” “amount off,” “percent off,” and “buy quantity, get percent off” badges.
Tip of the hat to Kirk Williams, who first posted about this new feature.
Why we care
Badging isn’t new. However, the column showing which badge your products are appearing with is new and it can help merchants understand how potential customers are seeing their ads, without needing to manually figure it out for themselves. This can help retailers identify the types of promotions that are (or aren’t) working out for their business.
The latest shopping search news
- Google introduces new ‘Deals’ features for the Shopping tab and Merchant Center
- Google to enforce unique product identifiers on free merchant listings
- Microsoft Bing expands Shopping options for users, gives retailers more options to reach shoppers