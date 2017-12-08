Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

‘Purchases on Google’ Shopping ads test is running on iOS devices

Dec 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The quick-payment mobile Shopping ads have previously been limited to Android.

Bing Ads now supports call conversion imports

Dec 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin Call-tracking system integrations enable advertisers to attribute and optimize campaigns based on call performance.

Google’s new custom intent audiences and you

Dec 8, 2017 by Allen Finn Columnist Allen Finn shares his thoughts on Google’s new custom intent audiences before diving into how you can add them to your Display campaigns.