SearchCap: Bing Ads call conversions, Google doodle & Google audiences
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
- ‘Purchases on Google’ Shopping ads test is running on iOS devices
Dec 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The quick-payment mobile Shopping ads have previously been limited to Android.
- Bing Ads now supports call conversion imports
Dec 8, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
Call-tracking system integrations enable advertisers to attribute and optimize campaigns based on call performance.
- Google’s new custom intent audiences and you
Dec 8, 2017 by Allen Finn
Columnist Allen Finn shares his thoughts on Google’s new custom intent audiences before diving into how you can add them to your Display campaigns.
- Jan Ingenhousz Google doodle marks 287th birthday of scientist behind photosynthesis discovery
Dec 8, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Ingenhousz also served as the family doctor for Austria’s royal House of Habsburg under the rule of Austrian Empress Maria Theresa.
