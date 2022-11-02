Amazon is now offering Snapchat users the ability to digitally try on eyewear in categories like sunglasses, reading glasses, or seasonal glasses from a number of popular brands including Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and others.

Snap’s AR shopping investments. Snap has been investing heavily in AR shopping this year, including upgrades to allow brands and retailers the ability to change product information and pricing in real-time, access to better analytics, and the ability to easily create new shopping lenses.

Other brands following suit. Snap’s other brand partnerships include MAC Cosmetics, Ulta Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH, eyewear brands Goodr and Zenni Optical, and Disguise.

Snap says that over the last year, its 250 million users engaged with its AR lenses over 5 billion times.

How it works. Snap’s self-service platform has a Lens Web Builder that allows brands to create shopping Lenses in a matter of minutes. This April, Snap announced it would begin offering retailers access to a new AR image-processing technology in its 3D asset manager that makes it easier and faster to build AR shopping experiences. The process uses AI and the brand’s own photography to turn standard photos into AR assets, Snap explained at the time.

Access the new Amazon Lenses. To access the new Amazon AR shopping feature, Snapchat users can find the new Lenses on the @amazonfashion public profile on the Snapchat app, through Snap’s Lens Explorer, through the new “Dress-Up” tab featuring AR shopping experiences, and through the Snap Camera Lens Carousel.

When users discover a pair of glasses they like, they can tap on a link at the bottom of the screen to make a purchase. This directs them to the Amazon app on their phone to checkout.

Why we care. Brands and advertisers promoting products can create Snap Lenses quickly and easily to let users try on products and purchase straight from the app. Snap isn’t reported to take a cut of the sale, so brands can test the platform without paying a percentage of sales.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.