Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced two significant changes to the Facebook app that will make it feel like a hybrid of TikTok and “Facebook classic.”

What’s new: Users will start seeing these changes starting today:

The Home tab will include more personalized content recommendations, with a greater emphasis on Reels and Stories.

A new Feeds tab that will allow users to see posts from friends, groups and Pages in reverse chronological order.

The rollout is expected to take about a week. These changes will come to the desktop later this year.

How Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the change. “One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts. So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.”

What it looks like. Here’s a screenshot Facebook shared:

Why we care. This has the potential to be a big “meh” or it could end up being a significant opportunity for marketers. This change shouldn’t impact advertising, as Facebook Ads will continue to appear in the Feed. But there is potential that video content could go viral if it gets enough engagement and sends the right signals (e.g., related engagement, related topics, locations) to Facebook’s machine-learning algorithms.

The future is now. In 2016, Zuckerberg said: “We see a world that is video-first with video at the heart of all of our apps and services.” It took six years, and the explosive growth of TikTok, but we continue to watch this major shift for Facebook from being a social network to becoming more of a TikTok-like content discovery engine.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Managing Editor of Search Engine Land & SMX. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.