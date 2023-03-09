In a LinkedIn announcement, Rob Wilk, Corporate Vice President – Global Head of Microsoft Advertising, announced he was stepping down from his post.

“This is one of the toughest posts I have ever made on LinkedIn. I have made the decision to leave Microsoft to take the next step in my career.”

Enter Kya Sainsbury-Carter. Taking over for Wilk is Kya Sainsbury-Carter, Vice President, Microsoft Advertising.

Why we care. In pure “International Women’s Day” fashion, a new woman leader could have a significant impact on the company’s strategy, product offerings, and overall direction. Sainsbury-Carter could bring in fresh ideas and perspectives, which can lead to changes in the company’s marketing approach and target audience.

Sainsbury-Carter is well-respected and has a strong track record with Microsoft Advertising. Ideally, this change could improve consumer trust in Microsoft and make it a more attractive partner for advertisers.