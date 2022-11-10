Google Ads Reach Planner now forecasts Video Action campaigns
A full-funnel YouTube strategy could help increase conversions by about 10%.
Advertisers will now have the option to select “Action – Online Conversions” as a goal when setting up your plans in Reach Planner and can also add Video Action Campaigns to existing plans.
What is the Reach Planner. The Google Ads Reach Planner makes it easier for advertisers to plan for Conversions, Views, Reach, and Impressions-based metrics. It provides a forecast for how your media plan might perform, based on your desired audience, budget, and other settings such as geographic location and ad formats.
How it works. Google says that forecasts are modeled on trends in the ad market and the historical performance of similar campaigns run in the past.
Why we care. Advertisers using video will now be able to predict campaign performance using the new tool. This could be helpful for budgeting during the holiday season.
