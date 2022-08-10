Microsoft Bing has recently added three notations to its search results pages that show price history, available coupons and ethical choice ratings.

Price history. Bing shows a graph showing whether a product price has increased, decreased or is stable. It highlights the high, median and low prices. Here’s what it looks like:

Microsoft Bing’s Price history annotation

This annotation is available in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Australia and India.

Available coupons. Bing shows searchers directly in the search results when coupons are available for a website. The coupon will automatically be copied and applied to the purchase for shoppers without needing to do a separate search for a code. Here’s what it looks like:

Microsoft Bing’s Coupons available annotation

This annotation is now available in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Germany and France.

Ethical choice. This annotation indicates whether a brand sells eco-friendly, upcycled or fair trade fashion. Microsoft Bing recently expanded its Ethical Shopping Hub, which assigns a rating (powered by Good on You) based on a brand’s impact on people, the planet and animals.

Official announcement. You can read more on Microsoft Bing’s announcement: Shopping Searches are Now Smarter on Microsoft Bing.

Why we care. What’s good for searchers can also be good for websites. All of these annotations seem designed to help reduce friction in the shopping process and could lead to additional sales for brands and businesses.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Managing Editor of Search Engine Land & SMX. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.