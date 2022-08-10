Microsoft Bing adds 3 new shopping annotations
Microsoft Bing's search results now show product price history, available coupons and ethical choice annotations for shoppers.
Microsoft Bing has recently added three notations to its search results pages that show price history, available coupons and ethical choice ratings.
Price history. Bing shows a graph showing whether a product price has increased, decreased or is stable. It highlights the high, median and low prices. Here’s what it looks like:
This annotation is available in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Australia and India.
Available coupons. Bing shows searchers directly in the search results when coupons are available for a website. The coupon will automatically be copied and applied to the purchase for shoppers without needing to do a separate search for a code. Here’s what it looks like:
This annotation is now available in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Germany and France.
Ethical choice. This annotation indicates whether a brand sells eco-friendly, upcycled or fair trade fashion. Microsoft Bing recently expanded its Ethical Shopping Hub, which assigns a rating (powered by Good on You) based on a brand’s impact on people, the planet and animals.
Official announcement. You can read more on Microsoft Bing’s announcement: Shopping Searches are Now Smarter on Microsoft Bing.
Why we care. What’s good for searchers can also be good for websites. All of these annotations seem designed to help reduce friction in the shopping process and could lead to additional sales for brands and businesses.
