Enterprise SEO platform seoClarity today announced it has purchased the RankSense technology and intellectual property (IP). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RankSense, which is best described as an “agile SEO platform,” was founded by Hamlet Batista, who passed away in January 2021.

Why seoClarity acquired RankSense. The technology will be added to seoClarity’s ClarityAutomate platform for enterprises, according to Mitul Gandhi, co-founder and Chief Architect of seoClarity. “It paves the path for our vision of providing the most complete SEO technology to test, execute and automate challenging SEO projects at scale.”

What it means for SEOClarity users. Combining RankSense and ClarityAutomate will help its users more quickly make critical fixes at scale, with no dev resources needed, such as:

Updating on-page SEO changes.

Running SEO tests.

Automating internal linking.

Applying page speed optimizations.

Deploying schema.

SEOClarity says it is used by more than 3,500 brands, enterprises and agencies (including Orbitz, Samsung, Expedia and Overstock).

What it means for RankSense. “Hamlet had a passion for the search industry and solving SEO challenges,” according to a statement provided by Hamlet’s spouse, Odette Martinez. “His contributions were vast and generous, and this move by seoClarity ensures that his vision and legacy will move forward.”

Why we care. Batista’s death hit the SEO community hard. He contributed so much to the search industry and was a huge advocate for automating SEO and scaling SEO through technology. It’s great to know his work and legacy will be carried on. Here’s how one of Batista’s closest friends, Lily Ray, senior director, SEO and head of organic research at Amsive Digital, reacted to the news on Twitter:

This brings me more joy than you can imagine.



Congratulations @seoClarity on acquiring such an incredible tool.



I know @hamletbatista would be so happy. ❤️🎉 https://t.co/UCDCNCXvZm — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 1, 2022

