U.S. businesses can now get up to 500 Google Career Certificate scholarships for free via Coursera, as part of Grow with Google.

What are Google Career Certificates? Google launched career certificates in 2018 and describes them as “rigorous, online programs with hands-on experience that can be completed as part-time study, 5-10 hours a week for 3-6 months.”

More than 70,000 people have graduated in the U.S. and 75% reported a positive career impact (e.g., a new job, higher pay, a promotion) within six months of completing certification. Google also noted that 55% of graduates identified as Asian, Black or Latino.

Google offers five professional certificates, including a new one.

New certificate: Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce. If you have employees in need of digital marketing or e-commerce training, this new certificate may be one to explore.

Google’s description of the certificate: “Whether your business sells to customers or other businesses, your online presence matters. Employees will learn to attract and engage people online, grow customer loyalty, and build successful e-commerce stores.”

People who train for this certificate will learn how to find customers online, sell products or services and do marketing analytics and measurement. They will also get hands-on experience with digital marketing tools like Canva, Constant Contact, Hootsuite, HubSpot, MailChimp, Shopify, Twitter, Google Ads and Google Analytics.

Google’s certificate for digital marketing and e-commerce can be used to train employees for roles such as:

Digital Marketing Specialist

SEO Analyst

Paid Search Specialist

Email Marketing Specialist

Marketing Coordinator

E-commerce Specialist

The Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate was developed by Google, with input from leading e-commerce companies. It is endorsed by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s).

In addition, Google offers these career certificates:

Google IT Support

Google Data Analytics

Google Project Management

Google UX Design

How to claim your credits. Visit Grow with Google and click on the blue Get started button. This will take you to a landing page, where you’ll find a form that an administrator (the business owner or an “employee with authority to make decisions regarding supplementary learning for employees in the organization”) will need to fill out.

This offer expires Dec. 18, 2024. Also make sure to read the FAQ for more details on the program.

Why we care. If you need to reskill or upskill an employee, now you can get Google’s free training to teach them about digital marketing, e-commerce and other areas. Providing employees any needed training could also help improve your business results, and potentially could help with employee retention and engagement.