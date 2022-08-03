What exactly does it mean to have your Amazon product listing be fully optimized? And why does it matter?

Every aspect of the product listing page can be seen as an opportunity for optimization:

Product titles.

Descriptions.

Bullet points.

Images.

Keywords.

Vital product information.

Additional manufacturer’s information.

Reviews.

And everything else on the page.

It isn’t just about making sure the visitors have enough information to make a purchase decision or even being persuasive with these elements to increase your sales (although it matters).

The content on these pages is also a big contributor to where your product list will rank on Amazon search based on their A10 algorithm.

Just like with Google, most Amazon shoppers aren’t going past the first results page. So a higher ranking means more visibility for your product with shoppers.

Amazon product listing optimization should be ongoing, but the following are the must-haves to get you started (or continued) in the right direction.

1. Optimizing your product title on Amazon

An optimized title for your product helps both with text match relevancy and click-through rate (CTR). Considering both are significant factors in ranking, this makes it one of the most important elements to optimize.

Shoppers will be reading your title on the results page to see if your product matches what they are looking for. You want to be accurate here in your description to ensure your product detail page has a high conversion rate for the A10 algorithm.

Here are some tips to make sure your title is optimized:

Include your keywords and keep them at the beginning.

Avoid all caps but capitalize the first letter of every word.

Review the category-specific guidelines for length. Keep in mind mobile breaks as well.

Don’t use symbols.

2. Using images on your product detail page

As important as the title is, your sales will be close to zero if you don’t have any images. But bad images can be just as hurtful to your sales.

The brain processes images exponentially faster than it does words. Attractive photos often make the difference between a buyer choosing your product over a competitor.

As advanced as smartphone cameras have become, professional photos still make a difference. It is often due to the capabilities of the person behind the camera more so than the hardware.

The most important image is your main image. This is what shoppers see on the search results. This should be your product against a white background, showing exactly what the product looks like. The right image here will lead to a higher relevant CTR.

Besides the main image, you will want a combination of infographic and lifestyle images:

Infographic images allow you to include text on your images that highlight the benefits or certain characteristics of your product.

allow you to include text on your images that highlight the benefits or certain characteristics of your product. Lifestyle images show your product actually being used. This helps potential buyers imagine what it would be like if they had the product.

Pay attention to demographics for both infographics and lifestyle photos. Shoppers will identify with people like them and it will make your product more relatable and appealing.

3. Optimizing your bullet points

Bullet points are there to highlight and provide quick information to shoppers. You should be descriptive and provide strategic information to help in purchase decisions and differentiating factors.

You want to keep your bullet points clear and concise. There is no need to stuff with keywords and provide fluff words here.

Many shoppers are in the skimming mindset and are looking for fast, easily digestible information. That is why we also recommend capitalizing the first letter of the word and keeping the overall character count less than 1,000 for all five of the bullet points.

Try to test using emojis at the beginning of the bullet points. This can help draw the eyes in even more and provide a visual to aid the text and comprehension.

4. Product description optimization

Here is where you can provide detailed information about your product and its features. This information can help reinforce the product’s features and uses. It also provides an area for product information not found in other areas.

Any relevant details about the product should be mentioned here. This includes:

Brand names.

Sizes.

Materials.

Colors.

Quantity.

While the product description is important, when having an A+ page, it can take a backseat to the enhanced brand content available.

5. A+ content

Registered brands on Amazon can take their product descriptions to the next level with A+ content.

A+ content allows sellers to add additional images, text and videos to their product detail pages. This even includes comparison charts of competitors.

The content here instantly grabs the shopper’s attention and makes all of the product’s features easier to skim.

The additional content also helps to preemptively answer questions the buyer may have.

All of which will lead to an improved conversion rate.

Putting it all together

All of the different elements on the product listing page work together on Amazon. Missing any of them will lead to your product listing looking incomplete and hurt your sales.

Not only does the loss of sales hurt your bottom line, it also hurts your ranking on Amazon. Well-optimized products sell more and Amazon rewards those high converting sellers with higher rankings.

By putting it all together you can capitalize on the A10 algorithm and increase your sales and visibility on Amazon.

