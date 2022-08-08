SMX Next returns online November 15-16, 2022, focusing on what’s working in search now and how to prepare for 2023.

Search marketing is ever-changing. And we’ve seen a lot of big changes so far in 2022. Algorithm updates and SERP feature changes are making organic search harder. Automation is proving frustrating in paid search and social. Plus, the death of third-party cookies has been delayed. Again. Oh, and Google Analytics 4. It’s a lot.

SMX Next will help marketers regain control.

If you’re an enthusiastic search marketer who has a passion for sharing knowledge and wants to give back to the industry, please consider submitting a session pitch for SMX Next. We’re looking for subject matter experts to share insights, strategies and tactics that are working now and will help SEO and PPC marketers prepare to be successful in 2023 and beyond.

Whether you’ve been speaking for years or are just dipping your toes into speaking, please consider submitting a session pitch. We are always looking for new speakers with diverse points of view.

The deadline for SMX Next pitches is September 15.

Here are a few tips for submitting a compelling session proposal:

Present an original idea and/or topic not commonly covered at other search events. The focus of Remember: SMX Next focuses on what’s new (and working well) and what’s next (trends and opportunities).

(and working well) and (trends and opportunities). Include details about what attendees will be able to do better or different as a result of viewing your session.

Include a case study or specific examples and explain how they can be applied in different types of organizations.

Be realistic about what you can present in the time allotted. You can’t cover everything about your topic. Going more in-depth on a narrow topic is often more valuable to the attendee.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session pitch.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to me directly at [email protected]. I’m looking forward to reading your proposals!