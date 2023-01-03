Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS) is the latest innovation from Shopify that gives large ecommerce retailers direct access to its component infrastructure. CCS is Shopify’s composable stack for enterprise retail.

Why we care. Advertisers and retail brands could see higher conversion rates when they integrate with Shopify’s new features such as 99.99% checkout uptime, one-click checkout, flexible APIs, and agency partnerships.

What’s new. Featuring an all-new back-office management designed specifically for enterprise, Commerce Components by Shopify gives retailers the speed and flexibility needed to build for the future.

Dig deeper. The following features, and the full list, can be found on the Shopify blog.

More component options

Flexible APIs, now with no rate limits, allow brands to integrate their existing services with Shopify’s modular components and build unparalleled customer experiences for any device. Enterprise retailers can take the components they need, and leave what they don’t, and developers are free to build with any front-end framework they choose.

Global scale

Trusted commerce foundations, like the world’s best-converting checkout, with 99.99% uptime, processing up to 40,000 checkouts per minute per store, and unlocking over 100 million existing Shop Pay customers, who have opted in for Shopify’s one-click checkout.

Shopify’s globally scaled infrastructure with over 275 network edge points of presence enables lightning-fast storefronts no matter where customers are in the world.

The largest commerce ecosystem

The largest commerce ecosystem in the world, including a dedicated account team with solutions architects, priority 24/7/365 specialized support, and a network of seasoned agency partners and system integrators like Deloitte, EY, and KPMG.

What Shopify says. “We’ve always approached innovation at Shopify by anticipating what retailers need, then providing those solutions,” said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. “Commerce Components by Shopify opens our infrastructure so enterprise retailers don’t have to waste time, engineering power, and money building critical foundations Shopify has already perfected, and instead frees them up to customize, differentiate, and scale.”

About the author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.