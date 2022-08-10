I miss in-person events. I haven’t been to a search marketing conference since late 2019.

But as much as I miss in-person events, I’m not sure if I’m ready to return to conferences in the real world. After all, our free SMX Advanced event in June was 100% online – and got absolutely amazing scores from the 8,000+ search marketers who attended.

This year, we’ve seen the return of in-person marketing conferences (as well as hybrid events) – and attendance levels are definitely not back to pre-pandemic levels.

Recent COVID variants have caused major spikes in cases across the country. In fact, my family just recovered from COVID – and so many of my industry friends and colleagues have contracted the disease in recent weeks.

So how do you feel about returning to in-person events?

Please take this quick, 3-minute survey and tell us how you are feeling about attending conferences in the remaining months of this year and the first half of 2023. We will publish the results in the next few weeks.

