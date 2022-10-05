Facebook has just announced two new ways for you to customize your feed. The new features will allow you to show more or less of the content that’s suggested to you based on the platform’s AI.

Show more of what you like, and less of what you don’t. The first new feed-ture is the ability to select Show more or Show less on posts from people and communities you’re connect to as well as posts that Facebook recommends.

Selecting Show more will temporarily increase the ranking score for that post you liked. Selecting Show less will decrease that post’s ranking score. These scores help to make the AI smarter, more responsive and tailored to your preferences.

The Show more, Show less feature should be available soon and will be periodically shown on posts in your feed. You can access the Show options by clicking the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the post.

Customize posts from friends, family, and groups. Facebook is also testing new ways for users to be able to customize posts they see from friends and family, Groups, Pages and public figures you’re connected to.

You can find those tools in the Feed Preferences section of your account.

Dig deeper. You can read the announcement and get the full details about these new features here.

Why we care. Nobody wants to see posts from people, businesses, or groups they're not interested in. Even if you're a member of a group, constantly getting bombarded by members' posts doesn't make your Facebook experience any more enjoyable.

If you're a business using Facebook to promote your product or service, ensure your relevancy score stays high by making sure you're posting relevant, up-to-date content that's helpful for your followers.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.