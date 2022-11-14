Google Ads authentication issue causing login problems
There is no ETA on a fix.
Nicole Farley on November 14, 2022 at 3:52 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
For the last several hours, Google Ads users have been noticing issues logging in.
Google Ads product liaison Ginny Marvin tweeted the following response, stating that the problem was caused by an authentication issue:
Other issues. Melissa Mackey also noticed that any changes made on the platform took several minutes to update. We’re not sure if the two are related, but it wouldn’t surprise us.
Watch for updates. Keep an eye on the Google Ads Status Dashboard for updates.
