Over the past few hours search marketers have been complaining about slowness, errors and other unexpected issues within the Google Ads advertiser console. Google has posted a status update just now confirming “affected users are able to access Google Ads” however they may be “seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

The confirmation. Here is what Google posted in the Google Ads status dashboard:

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

When did it start. This seems to have started days ago, where users have been complaining both on Twitter and in the forums. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, replied to a few advertisers on Twitter this afternoon after escalating their complaints:

The Ads Liaison then posted this notice on Twitter after we posted these details here:

We're investigating reports of an issue w/ Google Ads. We'll provide more info shortly—please refer to the link below for updates. Affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, &/or other unexpected behavior. https://t.co/69d5y02KKp — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 23, 2022

Why we care. If you have noticed error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior – you should know you are not alone and Google is now investigating these issues. Hopefully we will hear back with good news soon that these errors and latency issues are resolved.

