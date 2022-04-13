Google Ads launches manager account dashboards
Google also announced five improvements that should make your dashboards faster and easier to use.
Google Ads today announced that advertisers can now use dashboards at the manager account level.
What it looks like. The dashboard is broken down in these areas:
- Top Level summary
- Conversions over time
- Top search terms
- Campaign Performance Report
- Search Auction Insights
- Top Locations
Here’s a screenshot from Google:
How to get it. Simple. Go to the Reports menu of your Google Ads manager account and click on Dashboards to get started.
Additional changes to dashboards. Google said they have also made five improvements. You can now:
- Change date ranges and filters for the entire dashboard.
- Add interactive table cards, rich formatting features and conditional formatting
- Download higher-quality reports more quickly.
- Resize cards and layouts dynamically based on window size
- Create a dashboard card by copying over existing saved reports
Why we care. Until now, these dashboards could only show data from individual accounts. This change should make it easier for you to find potential issues or opportunities at a higher level, across multiple accounts, according to Google. This dashboard should be a welcome feature for some marketers, such as those who manage paid accounts for franchises, because it gives a high-level, aggregate view of Google Ads performance, costs and other key metrics.