Google Ads today announced that advertisers can now use dashboards at the manager account level.

What it looks like. The dashboard is broken down in these areas:

Top Level summary

Conversions over time

Top search terms

Campaign Performance Report

Search Auction Insights

Top Locations

Here’s a screenshot from Google:

How to get it. Simple. Go to the Reports menu of your Google Ads manager account and click on Dashboards to get started.

Additional changes to dashboards. Google said they have also made five improvements. You can now:

Change date ranges and filters for the entire dashboard.

Add interactive table cards, rich formatting features and conditional formatting

Download higher-quality reports more quickly.

Resize cards and layouts dynamically based on window size

Create a dashboard card by copying over existing saved reports

Why we care. Until now, these dashboards could only show data from individual accounts. This change should make it easier for you to find potential issues or opportunities at a higher level, across multiple accounts, according to Google. This dashboard should be a welcome feature for some marketers, such as those who manage paid accounts for franchises, because it gives a high-level, aggregate view of Google Ads performance, costs and other key metrics.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.