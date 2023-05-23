Bard is now showing images in responses – and Bard will show the source of each image, Google announced today.

What’s new. This update continues Google’s push to try to make Bard more visual and useful – now by showing images from Google Search in responses.

Bard now includes Google Search images for visual responses, when relevant. You can also specifically ask Bard for images. Clicking on an image will show its source. This update is limited to English responses.

What it looks like. In this Twitter thread from @JackK (Jack Krawczyk, senior director of product, Google), you can see examples of it in action:

📸 Bard (https://t.co/FycdN2l1HQ) starts its image journey today 📸



The first of many features we discussed at I/O is live right now: images in responses.



Enjoy some extra visual flair to help you imagine more possibilities.



Click an image to see the source for each one. 1/ pic.twitter.com/k4ruuhcELl — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) May 23, 2023

Why. In a new entry on the Bard updates page, Google explained:

Images can help you communicate your ideas more effectively. They can bring concepts to life, make recommendations more persuasive, and enhance responses when you ask for visual information.

Why we care. Google has been integrating more of Search into Bard. This new addition of imagery may offer some more benefits of image optimization, now that Bard may surface your images in Bard.

More coming soon. Google Bard plans to add: