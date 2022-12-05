Google is now rolling out continuous scroll on the desktop search results. Google initially brought continuous scroll to mobile search in October 2021 and now it is here for the desktop search results.

Continous scroll is like infinite scroll but it does not go on infinitely, it stops after a few pages or so – which is why Google does not call it infinite scroll but rather continuous scroll.

What continuous scroll looks like on desktop. Here is a GIF of continues scroll in action on desktop search:

Google statement. “So starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop so you can continue to see more helpful search results with fewer clicks. It’s now even easier to get inspired with more information at your fingertips,” a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land.

“Now, when you scroll down you’ll continue to find relevant results so that you can discover new ideas. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, up to six pages of results will be automatically shown until you see a “More results” button if you wish to continue further.,” Google added.

US English. This is now rolling out today throughout English search results in the U.S. and may take some time to be fully rolled out for all U.S. users to see.

Why we care. This may (or may not) encourage searchers to look beyond the first few results and scroll more through more results. This may impact your Search Console data because searchers may scroll more or less.

