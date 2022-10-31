Google’s Ads Data Hub helps advertisers do customized analyses for their business objectives while maintaining user privacy. Because marketers and measurement partners have different needs, Google has created two different solutions: Ads data Hub for Marketers and Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners.

Ads Data Hub for Marketers

The Ads Data Hub for Marketers is a way for advertisers to analyze their data, get access to insights, and be better informed when they buy media.

Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation. Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR) is a solution that gives publishers and advertisers the option to securely and privately reconcile their first-party data for audiences who have visited both an advertiser’s and a publisher’s site.

New query templates, automated workflows, and reporting updates will reduce the time needed to generate insights. With the implementation of PAIR, marketers will be able to activate their audience segments on new inventory, including YouTube.

Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners

The Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners gives partners the ability to provide YouTube insights and measurement services on behalf of marketers, advertisers, agencies, or publishers.

The launch of Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners means that it’ll be easier for partners to offer accurate measurements and deliver real-time insights. For marketers, it means they can work with independent, third-party partners to calculate and report on YouTube ad performance across devices, formats, and metrics.

Additional information

Google offered the following information in addition to the recent announcement on the blog:

The tailored experiences allow us to focus on expanding our current features for marketers who already use ADH to make the most of their first-party data and build audiences in a privacy-centric way, and focus on feature development that brings the most value to our Measurement Partners.

For example, we’ve now reduced enablement for Measurement Partners from more than 10 hours to just 60 seconds for advertisers to share their YouTube data via ADH, maximizing reporting coverage and near-real-time reporting.

We also just expanded YouTube for masthead and In-feed Video for Consideration for both Measurement Partners and Marketers, which provides a more comprehensive and holistic look at their YouTube measurement.

When Ads Data Hub was first launched, it supported mobile and desktop, but we’ve since introduced CTV measurement. It is now a holistic, cross-device measurement solution that allows for richer insights in a way that doesn’t sacrifice user privacy.

Other key features for Ads Data Hub:

MRC Accreditation: For the past two years, Ads Data Hub has received MRC accreditation, underscoring our commitment to creating a solution that meets industry standards and needs.

For the past two years, Ads Data Hub has received MRC accreditation, underscoring our commitment to creating a solution that meets industry standards and needs. Cross-media measurement: Through a number of our measurement partners, we have expanded measurement services on Ads Data Hub to enable cross-media solutions for YouTube. Customers are able to analyze the performance of YouTube campaigns relative to other media channels (including linear TV, streaming TV, or online video sources).

Through a number of our measurement partners, we have expanded measurement services on Ads Data Hub to enable cross-media solutions for YouTube. Customers are able to analyze the performance of YouTube campaigns relative to other media channels (including linear TV, streaming TV, or online video sources). Co-viewing: As the way consumers watch TV content shifts, it’s become more complex to measure impact. Over the past year, we have introduced co-viewing with some of our reach measurement partners, allowing advertisers to measure when multiple viewers are watching YouTube TV and YouTube on CTV.

Why we care. Different measurement solutions will help advertisers and partners measure insights for YouTube and CTV campaigns to analyze the performance across multiple platforms, in real-time. The new privacy-centric measurement tools protect the data of users online while still providing advertisers, agencies, and partners with comprehensive analytics.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.