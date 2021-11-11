Google logo schema now supports ImageObject type, in addition to the URL type, according to updated information on the help document. Google said this provides “new flexibility” to specify an organization logo using these schema markup.

What is new. The logo required properties use to just say it accepted the URL property, but now it says both URL or ImageObject. Here is a screenshot of this section of the help document:

ImageObject type gives you the ability to add additional data to an image, such as width and height, or the author or a caption. Whereas the URL type did not give you these added values.

Why we care. Google is giving us a bit more flexibility with implementing logo schema and structured data going forward. So if you are using these schema, you may decide that going forward that you want to use ImageObject type over URL type – or not.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.