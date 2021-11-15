Google has updated its Merchant Center policy now allows you to list your medical test kits both at-home results or lab results and over-the-counter test kits in both free and paid Google Shopping.

What is new. Google’s new policy states “medical test kits with at-home results or lab results are now allowed on Shopping ads and free listings. This includes over-the-counter test kits. Every medical test kit must adhere to country-specific regulations.”

What is not new. Google said what is not changing with this policy is that merchants are still responsible for ensuring their products are in compliance with applicable laws and policies. Google said “for example, test kits sold in the U.S. must be FDA-approved or emergency use authorized. Medical test kits will also continue to be classified as Medical Devices.”

More details. You can learn more details about this policy change in the Google support area around healthcare and medicines in Google Merchant Center.

Why we care. If you sell these types of goods and services, you can now have them listed in Google Shopping through Google Merchant Center. You can also use Google Ads to promote them in Google Shopping.

