Google Search Console will now show publishers who are part of the Reader Revenue Manager information around their “subscribed content.” Google launched a new rich results status report to show traffic from Google Search and errors they can fix with their structured data.

The announcement. Google wrote on Twitter, “We’re happy to update that Search Console is launching a new rich results status report, “Subscribed content”, to help Reader Revenue Manager publishers measure their traffic from Search queries and fix their structured data.”

What is Subscribe with Google. Subscribe with Google is a linchpin in that second objective to foster sustainable business models for publishers, as we previously reported. The aim is to make it as easy for users to subscribe — particularly on mobile. For Google account holders with payment information on file, subscriptions can be purchased with a few clicks. The user’s Google credentials are then used as their login information for their subscriptions. Subscriber information will be turned over to publishers.

Reader Revenue Manager. Google launched a new platform named “Reader Revenue Manager” to help publishers increase engagement by highlighting their content to readers. This is part of the Google Publisher center where you can control how readers can subscribe to your content and pay for your content.

See the tweet about for more details or check out the Reader Revenue Manager portal.

Why we care. For publishers using the Subscribe with Google and Reader Revenue Manager, this new Search Console report can help you debug issues with your structured data. The report can also give you insight into how your content is performing in Google Search.