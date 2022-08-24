Google is deprecating the international targeting report in Google Search Console, the company announced. Google wrote, “The International Targeting report has been deprecated, and will be removed from Search Console soon.”

The report will go away on September 22, 2022.

The announcement. Here is the announcement:

The International Targeting report has been deprecated, and will be removed from Search Console soon. We continue to support hreflang and our recommendations for managing multilingual and multiregional sites still stand. https://t.co/yz4lsHhXhO — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) August 24, 2022

What was the international targeting report. Google’s International Targeting report was launched in 2014 and was used to monitor your hreflang errors, or to choose a country that should be prioritized for your search results. This report had the following sections:

The Language section: Monitor the usage and errors of hreflang tags on your site.

section: Monitor the usage and errors of tags on your site. The Country section: Set a site-wide country target for your entire site, if desired.

International support going forward. Google said they will continue to support hreflang and continue to follow its recommendations for managing multilingual and multiregional sites still stand. You can read more on those recommendations over here.

Why we care. If you depend on this report for your international SEO efforts, well, you will now need to make the necessary adjustments to your SEO processes.