Google has expanded the video indexing report within Google Search Console to provide more detailed actions and reasons on what the issue may be with your videos not showing up in the Google search results. “We are breaking down the “Google could not determine the prominent video on the page” reason into three more specific reasons,” Google wrote.

New reasons. Google added these three new reasons:

Video outside the viewport : Reposition the video on the page so that the entire video is inside the renderable area of the page and seen when the page loads.

: Reposition the video on the page so that the entire video is inside the renderable area of the page and seen when the page loads. Video too small : Increase the height of the video so that it’s larger than 140px or the width of the video so that it’s larger than 140px and at least a third of the page’s width.

: Increase the height of the video so that it’s larger than 140px or the width of the video so that it’s larger than 140px and at least a third of the page’s width. Video too tall: Decrease the height of the video so that it’s smaller than 1080px.

What they look like. Here is a screenshot of what these reasons look like within the video indexing report:

Don’t see it yet? If you don’t see these new reasons yet or you see the old “Google could not determine the prominent video on the page” issue being reported, that is normal. Google said it can take up to three months for the historical data to flush out before it shows all these new error reasons.

“Since the Search Console video indexing report shows 3 months of historical data, you may still see the “Google could not determine the prominent video on the page” in the list of reason in the Video Indexing report, but it has no effect on your pages,” Google explained.

Why we care. If you have video on your site and you have seen those pesky “Google could not determine the prominent video on the page” errors, now you have a bit more detail on what the specific issues are. Google is providing you with three new reasons that can give you more actionable advice on what you need to change to help show your videos in Google Search.