If you are trying to use the URL Inspection tool within Google Search Console and you are getting errors, you are not alone. Google has confirmed there is an “increase in errors when inspecting URLs.” The search company said it is working on resolving the issue.

The announcement. Here is Google announcing this issue:

We're experiencing an issue with the URL inspection tool, both in Search Console and the API, so you might see an increase in errors when inspecting URLs. We're working to solve this issue and will update you when we have more information. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) March 1, 2022

May work for you. You may not be seeing errors yourself but keep in mind that if you do, Google is working on fixing the issue. Also, if you pull data from the Search Console API, then you might need to review that data and run those requests in the future.

Google just recently released an API for the URL Inspection tool; it is not clear if these issues are related or not.

The error. Here is what the error looks like, it says “Oops! Something went wrong.”

Why we care. If you are having issues using the URL inspection tool, maybe put those tasks aside for another day and work on something else. This is not an issue specific to your site, but rather a wider issue Google is working on resolving.