LinkedIn has finally added one of the most requested features. The Funny emoji started rolling out to LinkedIn users at some point in the last couple of hours.

What it looks like. It is a blue laughing face. Here’s what the new reaction looks like:

Why LinkedIn is adding it. Because LinkedIn users have been requesting it more than anything else from the platform. And LinkedIn has become incredibly good about listening to its users and giving them what they want.

If only more companies gave their user bases what they actually wanted instead of not – while shoving lame, minor UI enhancements or features nobody wanted or asked for. Granted, the Funny emoji is a tiny feature, but the ability to make lots of your users happy can be priceless. It can be the difference between loyalty and abandonment.

Reaction on LinkedIn. Joy. And lots of Funny emojis everywhere.

Why we care. LinkedIn has generally been thought of as a professional social network. But it’s not all serious anymore. There is some seriously funny content published on LinkedIn. Now brands, marketers and creators who post funny content can earn the appropriate reaction. Good, humorous content can get some excellent engagement, and engagement leads to greater visibility on the network.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Managing Editor of Search Engine Land & SMX. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land's roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.