Many advertisers woke up this morning and upon opening their Meta for Business accounts, found that ads were turned off late last night. Adding to injury, in many cases the ads turned off were some of the best performing assets.

Facebook turning all the best performing ads off!! — Abdulqadir Hassan | Facebook Ads (@theabdulqadird) April 13, 2022

Good morning. Check your ad accounts. A couple of hours ago Facebook decided to randomly turn OFF your ads.



Grab some extra coffee. ☕️☕️☕️ — Rok Hladnik (@rokhladnik) April 13, 2022

From 7:00-7:13



Facebook decided to randomly turn off all of my client's best-performing ads.



Spent the last hour scratching my head at why this happened and sending emails to the client.



Log into Twitter and saw that this happened to @herrmanndigital too. pic.twitter.com/lfnqxOn7C1 — Savannah Sanchez | UGC | TikTok Ads (@social_savannah) April 13, 2022

Meta has not issued a statement, but if you are running Facebook Ads it would be prudent to log into your accounts and check to see if any of your ads were inadvertently turned off on or around 7 p.m. PST Tuesday.

What to do. Rok Hladnik shared on Twitter an easy way to diagnose if the ads were running and subsequently turned off. To view, simply view ads in ad manager that have been serving, then view “ad delivery.’” Within the ad delivery selector, you will be able to choose the “off” button to showcase ads that are off.

For those of you who will wake up and see your ads turned OFF by Facebook overnight 🤯 the easier way to figure out which ones to turn back on is:



Filter by Ad delivery = Off. And after that select Yesterday or This week to see which ads were turned OFF but had delivery. ‼️✅🤞 pic.twitter.com/s0Uq8AlyjZ — Rok Hladnik (@rokhladnik) April 13, 2022

This will show you if ads were turned off after were running earlier in the day/week. It is also possible to see changes within the campaign history.

Why we care. Advertisers need their ads to run to be successful. It appears this issue did not fire notifications and is impacting quality ads that may significantly hinder the success of a campaign. While Facebook has not provided a statement yet, this is a major problem that a diligent marketer can fix quickly.

Get the daily newsletter search marketers rely on. Processing...Please wait. SUBSCRIBE See terms.