Beginning this month, advertisers can serve text ads from Spanish ad groups in the U.S. on all devices and publishers, Microsoft Advertising announced Tuesday. The company also announced updates to the Microsoft Audience Network, including support for Video Ads and Feed Ads in the Audience Network Planner and the ability to choose between CPC or CPM pricing.

Advertisers can set Spanish as the ad group language or set the campaign settings as Spanish and leave the Language option blank. Image: Microsoft Advertising.

Why we care. There is a large demographic of Spanish speakers in the United States. Being able to deliver your messaging in the right language and target those users may help you expand your reach, which could mean more conversions.

Additionally, support for Video and Feed Ads in the Audience Network Planner can help you get a better overview of your potential audience while planning your campaigns across more ad formats. And, CPM pricing is a nice option to have for advertisers that are looking to increase their reach and brand awareness.

Spanish language ads. Any campaign that has Spanish selected as the language can now serve in the United States. Spanish language ads serve when the user self-identifies as Spanish-speaking or the query is in Spanish.

Microsoft offered the following recommendations for advertisers just starting out with Spanish language ads:

Separate your Spanish and English ad copies into different ad groups and choose the corresponding language at the ad group level.

Create Spanish extensions for your Spanish ad group.

Bid boost for your Spanish ad groups, or have a higher base bid, so that your Spanish ad can be shown over your English ad.

For branded campaigns, Microsoft recommends keeping the same keywords in both ad groups. For non-branded campaigns, the company recommended choosing the appropropriate keywords for each corresponding ad group. All other settings (automated bidding, targeting, etc.) should be kept the same.

Audience Network Planner extends support to Video and Feed Ads. In addition to Image Ads, the Audience Network Planner now supports Video Ads and Feed Ads as well.

CPM pricing is now available. First announced in October, advertisers on the Microsoft Audience Network can now specify a maximum amount they’re willing to pay per 1,000 impressions (CPM). CPC pricing remains available, should you want to switch between the two bidding strategies.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher. George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.