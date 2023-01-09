Microsoft and BigCommerce just announced a new partnership called “Microsoft Ads and Listings in the BigCommerce Marketplace.” The new collaboration enables BigCommerce merchants in the US, UK and ANZ to directly integrate their stores and reach Microsoft Advertising’s audience of more than a billion people.

What BigCommerce says.

Seamless partner app integrations like Microsoft Ads and Listings uplevel the value and opportunities that we can deliver to our merchants all over the world to reach millions of potential new customers searching across the Microsoft Advertising Network,” said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce. “By adding another strategic omnichannel partner integration to our roster, our merchants can seamlessly advance their omnichannel operations while unlocking new channel growth. BigCommerce prides itself on our best-of-breed, partner-first approach and our commitment to the noble purpose of open commerce. With this, merchants are able to easily leverage leading, pre-integrated solutions to drive their long term success. Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce

How it works. BigCommerce merchants can synchronize product catalogs directly to Microsoft Merchant Center. They can then create shopping campaigns to promote product catalogs and track campaign performance, without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel.

The partnership offers advantages to BigCommerce merchants by:

Broadening audience reach through new channels. The Microsoft Advertising Network sees billions of searches each month, giving merchants the opportunity to showcase products to millions of potential customers on Microsoft Bing, MSN, Microsoft Edge and via syndicated partners such as Yahoo! and AOL, to name a few.

Broadening audience reach through new channels. The Microsoft Advertising Network sees billions of searches each month, giving merchants the opportunity to showcase products to millions of potential customers on Microsoft Bing, MSN, Microsoft Edge and via syndicated partners such as Yahoo! and AOL, to name a few.

Driving more traffic with enhanced shopping experiences. Through the new Microsoft Shopping Tab, merchants can filter product feeds with specific attributes that deliver richer ad content, and narrow search results that can increase click-through and conversion rates by simply making it easier for shoppers to find what they are looking for.

Monitoring and optimizing ad performance in real time. Without leaving the BigCommerce Control Panel, merchants can see campaign performance with a snapshot view or run detailed reporting on a wide or granular scope, with specific key elements or side-by-side comparisons across various ad campaigns. Changes can be made in real time to status, budgets and bids while having access to a personalized tips dashboard and customer support to get better results.

Why we care. Jason McKay, senior director, global partner sales, Microsoft Advertising says:

The Microsoft Advertising Network connects BigCommerce merchants with people who have greater purchasing power, engage more with ads and are more likely to make a purchase online. With Microsoft Ads and Listings, BigCommerce merchants can connect with customers in new ways, achieving a strong return on spend to drive long-term growth. Jason McKay, senior director, global partner sales, Microsoft Advertising

This new partnership could be part of Microsoft’s effort to double the size of its ad revenue to $20 billion. Either way, it’s a step in the right direction for advertisers and merchants looking to expand their reach beyond Google and Facebook.

