NP Digital leads the way in the 2022 Search Engine Land Awards – the U.S. agency is a finalist in a whopping seven categories.

Two other agencies earning finalist status three times are Rocket Agency (Australia) and Logical Position (U.S.).

Meanwhile, 10 agencies are Search Engine Land Awards finalists two times (AEK Media, Amsive Digital, DAC, GA Agency, Megantic, Milestone Marketing, SEMbyotic, Thrive Digital, VMLY&R, Wpromote)

Small Agency of the Year – SEO and PPC

The competition was fierce in most of our categories – but in these two, the winners were clear. So we couldn’t think of a reason to wait to announce them:

The winner of the Small Agency of the Year – PPC is … Streamline Results.

The winner of the Small Agency of the Year – SEO is … ANGA Bangkok Co., Ltd.

Congrats to both agencies!

All the other winners of the 2022 edition of Search Engine Land Awards will be revealed this Monday, Oct. 17.

Meet Search Engine Land 2022 award winners at SMX Next

We will be inviting some of the winners of this year’s awards to join us on Day 1 of SMX Next (Nov. 15). We’ll have two Ask Me Anything-style “Ask the Search Engine Land Award winners” panels – one on the SEO side, moderated by me, and one on the PPC side, moderated by Editor Nicole Farley.

The full list of nominees

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business

AEK Media: Content Always Wins…Allegedly – 220% Traffic Growth for Criminal Law Firm in Sydney

Content Always Wins…Allegedly – 220% Traffic Growth for Criminal Law Firm in Sydney ANGA Bangkok Co., Ltd.: Magnetic maximising the influx in Search post pandemic for Goldelucks

Magnetic maximising the influx in Search post pandemic for Goldelucks How Growth Skills built the first media platform targeting cannabis, CBD and alcohol, leading to over 475% ROI via SEO & Content Marketing

built the first media platform targeting cannabis, CBD and alcohol, leading to over 475% ROI via SEO & Content Marketing How Logical Position Married Offsite and Onsite SEO To Increase NV Landscape’s Local Organic Traffic by 150% YOY

How Mickey Llew helped Menstrual Cups Australia win back first place ranking for a key top generic phase in their industry, on a limited budget.

Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise

Livestrong and Amsive Digital Flex Their Expertise to Bulk Up Major Organic Gains

Flex Their Expertise to Bulk Up Major Organic Gains First Citizens Bank Gains a Trusted Partner in CB/I Digital after Impressive Growth in Keyword Ranking, Local Search, and Non-Brand Traffic

after Impressive Growth in Keyword Ranking, Local Search, and Non-Brand Traffic GA Agency: 12 Countries, 4 Fashion Brands: Skyrocketing SEO

12 Countries, 4 Fashion Brands: Skyrocketing SEO Graphite & BetterUp – Premium Content to Drive +2,000% YoY Growth

& BetterUp – Premium Content to Drive +2,000% YoY Growth NP Digital: Leveraging SEO & content to help build a brand. How we increased organic search traffic by 561% for Lantern.

Best Commerce Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

Click Intelligence & Anthem Branding – The Journey from Unranked to Page 1

& Anthem Branding – The Journey from Unranked to Page 1 GA Agency: 12 Countries, 4 Fashion Brands: Skyrocketing SEO

12 Countries, 4 Fashion Brands: Skyrocketing SEO How Logical Position Helped Palouse Ranches Increase New Organic Traffic by 211% with Just 4 Keywords

Helped Palouse Ranches Increase New Organic Traffic by 211% with Just 4 Keywords Milestone Inc Helps Sun Outdoors Triple their Conversions and Online Revenue with a New State-of-the-Art Website that made a significant impact on their visibility on search – locally & organically for their locations

Helps Sun Outdoors Triple their Conversions and Online Revenue with a New State-of-the-Art Website that made a significant impact on their visibility on search – locally & organically for their locations VMLY&R: Driving Visibility and Conversions Across a Diverse Ecommerce Portfolio

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

How 3Q/DEPT increased leads by 330% for Source Capital Funding via Organic Search

Comrade Digital Marketing Agency: LASIK Goes Local: Growing Organic Traffic by 400+% for Elective Surgical Practice

LASIK Goes Local: Growing Organic Traffic by 400+% for Elective Surgical Practice Lastmile Retail: Transforming The Digital Local Customer Experience: T-Mobile x Lastmile Retail

Transforming The Digital Local Customer Experience: T-Mobile x Lastmile Retail How Logical Position Married Offsite and Onsite SEO To Increase NV Landscape’s Local Organic Traffic by 150% YOY

Married Offsite and Onsite SEO To Increase NV Landscape’s Local Organic Traffic by 150% YOY Milestone Inc Helps SpeedPro Drive 93% Increase in Local Listing Views and 39% Increase in Online Leads Revenue with State-of-the-Art Local SEO Strategy

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO

How Advarra Outranked Third Party Reviews For Their Software Category

Outranked Third Party Reviews For Their Software Category Finn Partners: Boosting organic traffic and rankings in a saturated in-car technology market

Boosting organic traffic and rankings in a saturated in-car technology market How LOCALiQ Increased Its Organic Search Traffic by 289% In Just 8 Months With SEO

Increased Its Organic Search Traffic by 289% In Just 8 Months With SEO NP Digital: Matching WordPress intent.How we increased organic traffic by 514% for a core Nexcess product offering.

Matching WordPress intent.How we increased organic traffic by 514% for a core Nexcess product offering. How Tacomi utilised SEO to gain a 1,930% ROI for BMJ Careers

Agency of the Year – SEO

Dreamscape Marketing: Enterprise Scale Enterprise Outcomes: Performing a website and digital marketing conversion with speed to meet enterprise needs without sacrificing operations and supporting their rapid growth.

Enterprise Scale Enterprise Outcomes: Performing a website and digital marketing conversion with speed to meet enterprise needs without sacrificing operations and supporting their rapid growth. Megantic: No Pain, All Gains with Supplement Mart’s Shopify Migration

No Pain, All Gains with Supplement Mart’s Shopify Migration NP Digital: Leveraging SEO & content to help build a brand. How we increased organic search traffic by 561% for Lantern.

Leveraging SEO & content to help build a brand. How we increased organic search traffic by 561% for Lantern. How Sherlock Communications Delivered a 193% Organic Visitor Increase for Betfair Colombia in a Competitive Industry Sector Using a Content First Strategy

Delivered a 193% Organic Visitor Increase for Betfair Colombia in a Competitive Industry Sector Using a Content First Strategy Wpromote: Flying High: How Wpromote Grew Organic Revenue by 550% for Travelpro

In-House Team of the Year – SEO

How Razorfish exceeded a client target that others considered impossible

How the T-Mobile SEO team recruited top in-house talent, accelerating innovation and driving business growth

SEO team recruited top in-house talent, accelerating innovation and driving business growth UPMC: Driving SEO Growth with a Little Help from our Friends

Best Overall PPC Initiative – Small Business

How Brandastic established our client as the #1 DTG Printer Brand in North America 2021

established our client as the #1 DTG Printer Brand in North America 2021 NP Digital: Enhancing SEM strategy to elevate returns. How Mann Lake and NP Digital increased paid search revenue by 87% YoY.

Enhancing SEM strategy to elevate returns. How Mann Lake and NP Digital increased paid search revenue by 87% YoY. Primal Malaysia Delivered 323% ROI for Easy Consulting

Delivered 323% ROI for Easy Consulting How Rise Interactive Scaled Cross-Channel Results with Performance Marketing & Closed Loop Reporting

Scaled Cross-Channel Results with Performance Marketing & Closed Loop Reporting How Our Agency Vivid Candi Increased Leads by 800% and Sold Out a 6-Figure Housing Product In 3 Months

Best Overall PPC Initiative – Enterprise

Healthy Paws & Amsive Digital Making it Rain Search Lift (or cats & dogs)

Making it Rain Search Lift (or cats & dogs) Bayer Consumer Health: Increasing In-Store ROAS driven by Search Media by 2-3x for a CPG/OTC Brand!

Increasing In-Store ROAS driven by Search Media by 2-3x for a CPG/OTC Brand! How Rocket Delivered 331% leads above target for Noggin via Google Ads

Delivered 331% leads above target for Noggin via Google Ads How SEMbyotic Helped Transform TCS By Growing Revenues 500% During the Pandemic

Helped Transform TCS By Growing Revenues 500% During the Pandemic VMLY&R: United Rentals: Localization Strategy Increases Yearly Revenue by 71% to $18.6 Million

Best Commerce Search Marketing Initiative – PPC

Beeby, Clark+Meyler: How The Parking Spot paid search program drove a 39% increase in reservations over pre-pandemic Q2 2019

How The Parking Spot paid search program drove a 39% increase in reservations over pre-pandemic Q2 2019 Katté & Co and SPOKE – quadrupling non-brand revenue for a fast-growing British men’s clothing brand

and SPOKE – quadrupling non-brand revenue for a fast-growing British men’s clothing brand How Mad Fish Digital Leveraged Full-Funnel Strategy and Google’s AI to Deliver a 1,058% ROAS for Schoolhouse Electric

Leveraged Full-Funnel Strategy and Google’s AI to Deliver a 1,058% ROAS for Schoolhouse Electric How Thrive Digital bridged the gap in seasonality and restructured the account by prioritizing product profitability based on regions and automated feed-driven product segmentation. As a result, we reached 342% ROAS, exceeding the client’s target of 278%

bridged the gap in seasonality and restructured the account by prioritizing product profitability based on regions and automated feed-driven product segmentation. As a result, we reached 342% ROAS, exceeding the client’s target of 278% Thrive Digital : How Smith Optics scaled revenue from Google channels 120% YoY by expanding tactics and implementing best practices.

Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – PPC

Adwise & SPAR – 122% uplift in omnichannel ROAS with hyper local digital advertising strategy

& SPAR – 122% uplift in omnichannel ROAS with hyper local digital advertising strategy How DAC helped Aqua-tots drive a 300% increase in store visits

helped Aqua-tots drive a 300% increase in store visits DAC & StorageMart: Driving occupancy with paid media

& StorageMart: Driving occupancy with paid media Ovative Group: Local Campaigns Drove over 60% of Duluth Trading’s Store Visit Growth YoY

Local Campaigns Drove over 60% of Duluth Trading’s Store Visit Growth YoY How Stella Rising SEM Helped Big Y Pivot to Online Grocery Amidst Consumer Behavior Changes

Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – PPC

A mid-funnel mindshift. How ConnectWise and NP Digital increased ROAS of paid search by 100%.

increased ROAS of paid search by 100%. How SEMbyotic Helped Transform TCS By Growing Revenues 500% During the Pandemic

Helped Transform TCS By Growing Revenues 500% During the Pandemic How Statwax Scaled a B2B SaaS Unicorn’s Search Ad Spend 20X While Improving Profitability & Customer Growth

Scaled a B2B SaaS Unicorn’s Search Ad Spend 20X While Improving Profitability & Customer Growth The Media Image & LSEG – Doing More with Less at a Global Scale

& LSEG – Doing More with Less at a Global Scale How Workshop Digital Generated 2,400% ROAS for Super Radiator Coils’ with a custom PPC-CRM Feedback Loop

Best Integration of Search Into Omnichannel Marketing

AEK Media: How an Omnichannel Approach led to 130% Month-on-month Sales Growth in Their First Year Online | Tasman Eco

How an Omnichannel Approach led to 130% Month-on-month Sales Growth in Their First Year Online | Tasman Eco Automation & crypto, a perfect match. How NP Digital drove omni-channel success for FTX.

drove omni-channel success for FTX. Rakuten Advertising x Vans Omnichannel Bidding

x Vans Omnichannel Bidding Rocket & Rezdy | Scaling Software Sales Globally with Digital

& Rezdy | Scaling Software Sales Globally with Digital UPMC: Building upon our Health and Wellness Brand to Deliver Timely Content during COVID-19 Pandemic

Agency of the Year – PPC

How Adviso Delivered a 50% increase in revenue for SAIL via Search

Delivered a 50% increase in revenue for SAIL via Search Horizon Media: Beating the Headwinds with Localized Profitability

Beating the Headwinds with Localized Profitability NP Digital: Dynamic conversion value integration in paid search. Optimizing for global profitability across Tektronix’s complex sales journey.

Dynamic conversion value integration in paid search. Optimizing for global profitability across Tektronix’s complex sales journey. Rocket & Rezdy | Scaling Software Sales Globally with Digital

& Rezdy | Scaling Software Sales Globally with Digital Wpromote & Intuit QuickBooks: Harnessing First-Party Data to Drive Paid Search Success

In-House Team of the Year – PPC

BH Breaks the Industry Mold with In-House Solution, Saving $500k in Management Fees

Breaks the Industry Mold with In-House Solution, Saving $500k in Management Fees HSBC UK: How an Newly In-Housed Team Delivered Record-Breaking Growth Within a Year’

How an Newly In-Housed Team Delivered Record-Breaking Growth Within a Year’ Wiley University Services: In-House Media Team Outperforms Industry Trends by Increasing Leads and Enrollment for University Partners

Search Marketer of the Year

David Grow , Goodway Group

, Goodway Group Heath Hamilton , Megantic

, Megantic Melissa Liu , RPA

, RPA Nicolas Villeneuve , Adviso

, Adviso Vandana Kumar , Megantic