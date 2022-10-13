Search Engine Land Awards 2022: Complete finalists list
We're excited to announce the nominations for this year's Search Engine Land Awards. And our first two winners!
NP Digital leads the way in the 2022 Search Engine Land Awards – the U.S. agency is a finalist in a whopping seven categories.
Two other agencies earning finalist status three times are Rocket Agency (Australia) and Logical Position (U.S.).
Meanwhile, 10 agencies are Search Engine Land Awards finalists two times (AEK Media, Amsive Digital, DAC, GA Agency, Megantic, Milestone Marketing, SEMbyotic, Thrive Digital, VMLY&R, Wpromote)
Small Agency of the Year – SEO and PPC
The competition was fierce in most of our categories – but in these two, the winners were clear. So we couldn’t think of a reason to wait to announce them:
- The winner of the Small Agency of the Year – PPC is … Streamline Results.
- The winner of the Small Agency of the Year – SEO is … ANGA Bangkok Co., Ltd.
Congrats to both agencies!
All the other winners of the 2022 edition of Search Engine Land Awards will be revealed this Monday, Oct. 17.
Meet Search Engine Land 2022 award winners at SMX Next
We will be inviting some of the winners of this year’s awards to join us on Day 1 of SMX Next (Nov. 15). We’ll have two Ask Me Anything-style “Ask the Search Engine Land Award winners” panels – one on the SEO side, moderated by me, and one on the PPC side, moderated by Editor Nicole Farley.
The full list of nominees
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Small Business
- AEK Media: Content Always Wins…Allegedly – 220% Traffic Growth for Criminal Law Firm in Sydney
- ANGA Bangkok Co., Ltd.: Magnetic maximising the influx in Search post pandemic for Goldelucks
- How Growth Skills built the first media platform targeting cannabis, CBD and alcohol, leading to over 475% ROI via SEO & Content Marketing
- How Logical Position Married Offsite and Onsite SEO To Increase NV Landscape’s Local Organic Traffic by 150% YOY
- How Mickey Llew helped Menstrual Cups Australia win back first place ranking for a key top generic phase in their industry, on a limited budget.
Best Overall SEO Initiative – Enterprise
- Livestrong and Amsive Digital Flex Their Expertise to Bulk Up Major Organic Gains
- First Citizens Bank Gains a Trusted Partner in CB/I Digital after Impressive Growth in Keyword Ranking, Local Search, and Non-Brand Traffic
- GA Agency: 12 Countries, 4 Fashion Brands: Skyrocketing SEO
- Graphite & BetterUp – Premium Content to Drive +2,000% YoY Growth
- NP Digital: Leveraging SEO & content to help build a brand. How we increased organic search traffic by 561% for Lantern.
Best Commerce Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- Click Intelligence & Anthem Branding – The Journey from Unranked to Page 1
- GA Agency: 12 Countries, 4 Fashion Brands: Skyrocketing SEO
- How Logical Position Helped Palouse Ranches Increase New Organic Traffic by 211% with Just 4 Keywords
- Milestone Inc Helps Sun Outdoors Triple their Conversions and Online Revenue with a New State-of-the-Art Website that made a significant impact on their visibility on search – locally & organically for their locations
- VMLY&R: Driving Visibility and Conversions Across a Diverse Ecommerce Portfolio
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- How 3Q/DEPT increased leads by 330% for Source Capital Funding via Organic Search
- Comrade Digital Marketing Agency: LASIK Goes Local: Growing Organic Traffic by 400+% for Elective Surgical Practice
- Lastmile Retail: Transforming The Digital Local Customer Experience: T-Mobile x Lastmile Retail
- How Logical Position Married Offsite and Onsite SEO To Increase NV Landscape’s Local Organic Traffic by 150% YOY
- Milestone Inc Helps SpeedPro Drive 93% Increase in Local Listing Views and 39% Increase in Online Leads Revenue with State-of-the-Art Local SEO Strategy
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- How Advarra Outranked Third Party Reviews For Their Software Category
- Finn Partners: Boosting organic traffic and rankings in a saturated in-car technology market
- How LOCALiQ Increased Its Organic Search Traffic by 289% In Just 8 Months With SEO
- NP Digital: Matching WordPress intent.How we increased organic traffic by 514% for a core Nexcess product offering.
- How Tacomi utilised SEO to gain a 1,930% ROI for BMJ Careers
Agency of the Year – SEO
- Dreamscape Marketing: Enterprise Scale Enterprise Outcomes: Performing a website and digital marketing conversion with speed to meet enterprise needs without sacrificing operations and supporting their rapid growth.
- Megantic: No Pain, All Gains with Supplement Mart’s Shopify Migration
- NP Digital: Leveraging SEO & content to help build a brand. How we increased organic search traffic by 561% for Lantern.
- How Sherlock Communications Delivered a 193% Organic Visitor Increase for Betfair Colombia in a Competitive Industry Sector Using a Content First Strategy
- Wpromote: Flying High: How Wpromote Grew Organic Revenue by 550% for Travelpro
In-House Team of the Year – SEO
- How Razorfish exceeded a client target that others considered impossible
- How the T-Mobile SEO team recruited top in-house talent, accelerating innovation and driving business growth
- UPMC: Driving SEO Growth with a Little Help from our Friends
Best Overall PPC Initiative – Small Business
- How Brandastic established our client as the #1 DTG Printer Brand in North America 2021
- NP Digital: Enhancing SEM strategy to elevate returns. How Mann Lake and NP Digital increased paid search revenue by 87% YoY.
- Primal Malaysia Delivered 323% ROI for Easy Consulting
- How Rise Interactive Scaled Cross-Channel Results with Performance Marketing & Closed Loop Reporting
- How Our Agency Vivid Candi Increased Leads by 800% and Sold Out a 6-Figure Housing Product In 3 Months
Best Overall PPC Initiative – Enterprise
- Healthy Paws & Amsive Digital Making it Rain Search Lift (or cats & dogs)
- Bayer Consumer Health: Increasing In-Store ROAS driven by Search Media by 2-3x for a CPG/OTC Brand!
- How Rocket Delivered 331% leads above target for Noggin via Google Ads
- How SEMbyotic Helped Transform TCS By Growing Revenues 500% During the Pandemic
- VMLY&R: United Rentals: Localization Strategy Increases Yearly Revenue by 71% to $18.6 Million
Best Commerce Search Marketing Initiative – PPC
- Beeby, Clark+Meyler: How The Parking Spot paid search program drove a 39% increase in reservations over pre-pandemic Q2 2019
- Katté & Co and SPOKE – quadrupling non-brand revenue for a fast-growing British men’s clothing brand
- How Mad Fish Digital Leveraged Full-Funnel Strategy and Google’s AI to Deliver a 1,058% ROAS for Schoolhouse Electric
- How Thrive Digital bridged the gap in seasonality and restructured the account by prioritizing product profitability based on regions and automated feed-driven product segmentation. As a result, we reached 342% ROAS, exceeding the client’s target of 278%
- Thrive Digital: How Smith Optics scaled revenue from Google channels 120% YoY by expanding tactics and implementing best practices.
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – PPC
- Adwise & SPAR – 122% uplift in omnichannel ROAS with hyper local digital advertising strategy
- How DAC helped Aqua-tots drive a 300% increase in store visits
- DAC & StorageMart: Driving occupancy with paid media
- Ovative Group: Local Campaigns Drove over 60% of Duluth Trading’s Store Visit Growth YoY
- How Stella Rising SEM Helped Big Y Pivot to Online Grocery Amidst Consumer Behavior Changes
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – PPC
- A mid-funnel mindshift. How ConnectWise and NP Digital increased ROAS of paid search by 100%.
- How SEMbyotic Helped Transform TCS By Growing Revenues 500% During the Pandemic
- How Statwax Scaled a B2B SaaS Unicorn’s Search Ad Spend 20X While Improving Profitability & Customer Growth
- The Media Image & LSEG – Doing More with Less at a Global Scale
- How Workshop Digital Generated 2,400% ROAS for Super Radiator Coils’ with a custom PPC-CRM Feedback Loop
Best Integration of Search Into Omnichannel Marketing
- AEK Media: How an Omnichannel Approach led to 130% Month-on-month Sales Growth in Their First Year Online | Tasman Eco
- Automation & crypto, a perfect match. How NP Digital drove omni-channel success for FTX.
- Rakuten Advertising x Vans Omnichannel Bidding
- Rocket & Rezdy | Scaling Software Sales Globally with Digital
- UPMC: Building upon our Health and Wellness Brand to Deliver Timely Content during COVID-19 Pandemic
Agency of the Year – PPC
- How Adviso Delivered a 50% increase in revenue for SAIL via Search
- Horizon Media: Beating the Headwinds with Localized Profitability
- NP Digital: Dynamic conversion value integration in paid search. Optimizing for global profitability across Tektronix’s complex sales journey.
- Rocket & Rezdy | Scaling Software Sales Globally with Digital
- Wpromote & Intuit QuickBooks: Harnessing First-Party Data to Drive Paid Search Success
In-House Team of the Year – PPC
- BH Breaks the Industry Mold with In-House Solution, Saving $500k in Management Fees
- HSBC UK: How an Newly In-Housed Team Delivered Record-Breaking Growth Within a Year’
- Wiley University Services: In-House Media Team Outperforms Industry Trends by Increasing Leads and Enrollment for University Partners
Search Marketer of the Year
- David Grow, Goodway Group
- Heath Hamilton, Megantic
- Melissa Liu, RPA
- Nicolas Villeneuve, Adviso
- Vandana Kumar, Megantic
