Snapchat is launching mid-roll ads for Snap Star Stories, the company announced Monday. The new, attributable ad product is currently in closed beta and the company expects to roll it out more widely later this year.

Why we care. This new feature gives advertisers another product they can use to reach potential customers. Being able to tie conversions from these ads to a given creator also helps advertisers understand their ROI.

Since creators will get a slice of the revenue generated by their mid-roll Snap Stories, the format might encourage more adoption among influencers, which could, in turn, also increase user engagement and adoption.

What is a Snap Star? This is a term used to describe Snapchat’s verified users. Eligibility is determined by factors such as account engagement, Stories for a public audience, authenticity, content quality and adherence to Snapchat’s community guidelines and terms of service.

What are Snap Stories? Snap Stories are a collection of Snaps that play in the order they were taken. Snap Stories are only available for 24 hours.

The new mid-roll ads would play in between Snap Stories for verified creators.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.