SMX Advanced, the premier conference for experienced senior-level search marketers, returns virtually this year on June 14-15.

As always, the educational event program will cover the most advanced and timely search topics in both PPC and SEO.

For the SEO track, we’re looking for session pitches on several different topics, including:

How UX, SEO and content must work in harmony.

The importance of technical SEO.

Ways to optimize content for rich results.

Case studies of scaling content with AI.

Frameworks for measuring ROI.

In the PPC track, we’re looking for sessions that address the loss of control marketers are feeling and the shift to fully automated campaigns, as well as measuring and reporting at a time when less data is available.

Even if you haven’t spoken before, consider submitting a session topic idea now. We are always looking for new speakers with diverse points of view. The deadline for SMX Advanced pitches is April 15!

Here are a few tips for submitting a compelling session proposal:

Present an original idea and/or unique session format.

Include details about what an attendee will be able to do better or different as a result of attending your session.

Include a case study or specific examples and explain how they can be applied in different types of organizations.

Be realistic about what you can present in 30 minutes. You can’t cover everything about your topic. Going more in-depth on a narrow topic is often more valuable to the attendee.

Provide tangible takeaways and a plan of action.

Jump over to this page for more details on how to submit a session idea, or directly to this page to create your profile and submit a session pitch.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to me directly at kbushman@thirddoormedia.com. I’m looking forward to reading your proposals!

About The Author Kathy Bushman Kathy has more than 20 years of experience in marketing communications, event management and marketing training. Formerly, Kathy was the director of content and training for the Digital Summit series of events where she oversaw the content development and quality of more than 20 events a year. Prior to that she was the director of training for MarketingProfs where she worked on live events, virtual events and developed marketing training programs using instructional design techniques and adult learning theory. She has also worked on industry events for other companies including the Direct Marketing Association and Penton Media.