Susan Wojcicki, one of the longest-serving Googlers is stepping down as the CEO of YouTube after nine years in that role and 25 years at Google. In her personal update blog post she said, “after nearly 25 years here, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Over her 25-year career at Google, she “managed marketing, co-created Google Image Search, led Google’s first Video and Book search, as well as early parts of AdSense’s creation, worked on the YouTube and DoubleClick acquisitions, served as SVP of Ads, and for the last nine years, the CEO of YouTube,” Susan Wojcicki wrote.

Susan took the CEO of YouTube role in 2014 when Google did a large executive restructuring. Four years prior to that, Susan was promoted as Senior Vice President at Google, one of eight Googlers at that time with that title.

Neal Mohan. Neal Mohan will be taking over as the Senior Vice President and new head of YouTube. Neal came to Google in 2007 when Google acquired DoubleClick for $3.1 billion. Neal became the SVP of Display and Video and later became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015.

YouTuber’s thoughts. Here are some thoughts from well-known YouTubers on this change:

The ez take on Susan leaving is "Yay the source of all our problems is gone" but if we're honest the CEO of YouTube (often unfairly) becomes the scapegoat for literally everything that goes wrong at the company, no matter what actually happens — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 16, 2023

From the outside in, it looks like nobody listens to creators, but



YouTube:

Creator award plaques

Creator summits in multiple regions across the globe

Literal CEO goes on creator's shows/does interviews



Instagram: …..

Facebook: ….

Tiktok: …. — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 16, 2023

Thank you for your leadership over so many years, @SusanWojcicki. CEO of such a massive, influential platform is an insanely hard job (I saw it close-up), and to do it for so long – with 5 kids at home – is remarkable. Congrats and enjoy the time away! https://t.co/517JM2CqRp — Matt Koval (@mattkoval) February 16, 2023

Why we care. YouTube is an important platform, not just for consumers and not just for creators but also for advertisers. It will be interesting to see if anything significant changes across the Google Ads platform with this leadership change.

Susan Wojcicki has been one of the constants at Google and now that is coming to and end.