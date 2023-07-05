Meta is expected to launch Threads, a “text-based conversation app,” under the Instagram brand, tomorrow (July 6).

What is Threads. According to the download page:

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things – or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Why we care. Since Elon Musk bought the platform, Twitter has found new and exciting ways to upset many of its users and lose advertising revenue. Threads may be a platform for marketers and advertisers to watch – but ultimately wherever users go, the budgets and marketing investments will follow.

Admit one. You can sign up for the app already. To do so, go to Instagram search, type in “Threads” and you’ll see an “Admit One” ticket in the right side of the search box.

Clicking on that will take generate your ticket, which you can then click on to be notified when the app is available to download.

Not available in EU. One region where Threads won’t be launching is the EU. Meta has received multiple fines in the EU for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

According to the Independent:

“Sources close to Meta said that the tech giant has refrained from rolling the service out in the EU because of what the company believes is a lack of clarity contained in the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Under the Act, companies such as Meta become “gatekeepers”, with restrictions on how they mingle users’ personal data.” No Instagram Threads app in the EU: Irish DPC says Meta’s new Twitter rival won’t be launched here, The Irish Independent

Extensive data collection. Meta will be collecting a lot of user data, including search history, browsing history and much more: