Just one month after TikTok supposedly abandoned plans to bring shopping ads into the US, the social media video platform announced that it’s launching a new commerce ad suite called Shopping Ads. They will be testing three new ad formats including Video Shopping Ads, Catalog LIsting Ads, and LIVE Shopping Ads.

Video Shopping Ads

Video Shopping Ads will be placed in the For You page and allow advertisers to highlight products in their feed TikTok video ads. TikTok says Shopping Ads provide a dynamic experience based on the shoppers intent to purchase. Video Shopping Ads will automatically create a landing page and are available to select advertisers for testing.

Catalog Listing Ads

Catalog Listing Ads allow advertisers to feature their product catalogs across the app and expand their reach. Advertisers can promote their products across shoppable surfaces such as “recommended” or “Related Products.” Catalog Listing Ads are being tested in the US.

LIVE Shopping Ads

LIVE Shopping Ads enable advertisers to direct users from the For You page to their live event so they can join and buy products. LIVE Shopping Ads are being tested where TikTok Shop is available including the UK, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

What TikTok says. TikTok says that 70% of the users it surveyed said it was easy to make purchases through shopping related ads. 56% of those said TikTok helped them discover new products and brands, and 48% of users expressed an interest in making a purchase through TikTok.

TikTok partners. TikTok has partnered with Smartly.io as their ads & campaign partner. They have also partnered with Productsup for their catalog feed. For commerce, they currently integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and Ecwid.

Why we care. There was no insight into why TikTok changed its mind about bringing shopping ads into the US. After the disastrous launch in the UK, we were convinced that it just wasn’t in the cards. But if you’re an advertiser interested in testing out these new features, check your account for eligibility.