Creators who meet certain eligibility requirements can now apply to join TikTok’s premium content feature, Series.

Who is now eligible. Creators must be at least 18 years old and have:

An account that is at least 30 days old.

Posted four or more public videos in the last 30 days.

At least 1,000 “authentic” video views in the last 30 days.

10,000 or more followers. If you have less than 10,000 followers but meet the other criteria, you can apply by providing a link to premium content you’ve previously sold on other platforms via TikTok’s Creator Center.



The announcement. It was added today as an update to TikTok’s original announcement of Series.

What is Series. One TikTok Series can consist of up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long. TikTok creators can set their own prices, anywhere from $1 to $190. All the content in a TikTok Series is behind a paywall.

Why we care. Creators now potentially have a new revenue stream, that rewards them for creating higher-quality content that attracts more viewers.

