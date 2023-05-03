TikTok has just announced the launch of a new product, Pulse Premiere, aimed at enabling publishers to sell advertisements alongside their content.

How it works. Pulse Premiere is an extension of TikTok’s existing Pulse program, where a select group of top creators receive half the revenue from video advertisements shown immediately after their posts.

The new offering extends similar benefits to select publisher accounts, such as Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, and NBC. Unlike the original Pulse program, which only covers the top 4% of creators’ posts based on metrics like likes, watch time, and comments, Pulse Premiere will allow ad sales against all posts from participating publishers.

What TikTok says. The ability to sell advertisements on one of the most popular social media platforms comes as a relief for many publishers grappling with challenging economic conditions, leading to cost-cutting measures and layoffs throughout the industry. Ray Cao, Global Head of Monetization, Product Strategy, and Operation at TikTok, expressed the company’s desire to support publishers while also creating new business opportunities for the platform.

Cao emphasized TikTok’s aim to diversify its portfolio and help publishers expand their presence on the platform, as well as gain insights into what content resonates with users.

Why we care. This new product offers an opportunity to reach new audiences on one of the fastest-growing social media platforms. By partnering with reputable publishers like Condé Nast, BuzzFeed, and NBC, TikTok’s Pulse Premiere allows advertisers to associate their brand with quality content, enhancing their credibility and visibility.

Furthermore, as the platform’s user base grows, advertisers can tap into its diverse and engaged audience, potentially resulting in higher engagement rates, increased brand awareness, and, ultimately, better ROI for their advertising efforts.