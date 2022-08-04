Twitter is now rolling out a new feature called Location Spotlight to all Professional Accounts.

What is Location Spotlight? Businesses that use this feature can display various types of location and contact information at the top of their Twitter profile. Twitter is also integrating Google Maps to show a map of the business location, which users can click on to get directions.

How it works. Go to Edit Profile > Edit professional profile > Profile Spotlight > Edit.

You can then add any or all of the following:

Website URL.

Address (your street address, city, state and ZIP code)

Hours

Email

Phone

Display map (toggle)

While you’re there, you can also select an option that lets people browse your store or subscribe to your newsletter. These options are not new – they have been available with Professional Accounts since last year.

Now available. Anyone with a professional account can add the Location Spotlight starting today, Twitter said.

Previously known as About Module. Location Spotlight was initially known as the About Module. Twitter invited only a few businesses to test the About Module starting in April 2021.

Why we care. Local businesses that maintain a Twitter presence now have a good reason to set up a Professional Account. The new Profile Spotlight should reduce friction for potential customers by putting your location details at the top of your Twitter profile page. That means you can get additional clicks to your website or actual foot traffic to your location, which could translate to sales and revenue.