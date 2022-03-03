We’ve all been watching the horrible events unfolding since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. One thing that you can count on in our great industry is how we come together in times of trouble to help one another.

That’s exactly what SEO entrepreneur Olesia Korobka is doing. She has created two Google Sheets, which have been shared widely in our community via social media in the last day:

Looking for job or gig from Ukraine. More than 90 search marketers have added info about their specializations and skills.

Digital vacancies for Ukrainians. More than 20 companies have added information about roles they are looking to fill, details about their company, and contact information.

Why we care. In war, we want to help those who need it in whatever form we can. In this case, we are sharing this with our large community, in the hopes that it may help someone from Ukraine get a much-needed job or gig. So if you are short-staffed and are willing to hire a Ukrainian for SEO or PPC projects, consider contacting someone on the job/gig list or add your company’s info to the vacancies list.

About The Author Danny Goodwin Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land’s roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts. Danny Goodwin is Senior Editor of Search Engine Land. In addition to writing daily about SEO, PPC, and more for Search Engine Land, Goodwin also manages Search Engine Land’s roster of subject-matter experts. He also helps program our conference series, SMX – Search Marketing Expo. Prior to joining Search Engine Land, Goodwin was Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal, where he led editorial initiatives for the brand. He also was an editor at Search Engine Watch. He has spoken at many major search conferences and virtual events, and has been sourced for his expertise by a wide range of publications and podcasts.