Your holiday campaigns were a success but keeping customers engaged throughout the rest of the year can be hard – particularly if you operate in a highly competitive market.

Join our live, interactive webinar with Kate Richardson, Director of Customer Retention Marketing at Artifact Uprising and Toby Yuen, Customer Success Manager at Blueshift and discover proven ways to keep customers engaged and purchasing more.

Register today for “Keep Customers Engaged Post Holidays and All Year Long,” presented by Blueshift.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.