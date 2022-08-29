YouTube has added a Promotions Tab to let creators promote their channels and videos without needing to go through the Google Ads Manager.

The new Promotions Tab is within YouTube Studio and is a way to make buying ads easier, versus going through the traditional Google Ads Manager route. If creators have access to the new tool, they’ll find the tab within the Promotions section on the Content Page of Studio.

What YouTube says. YouTube thinks the new Promotions Tab will get a lot more channel managers running quick promotions for their content.

“We’ve heard that creators want more tools to help grow their channel and reach a wider audience, so we are testing a simpler end-to-end workflow in Studio instead of through Google Ads. If you’re in this experiment, you’ll see a new “Promotions” tab in the Content page of Studio.”

Read the announcement. You can read the announcement from YouTube here.

Why we care. The new feature allows channel creators and advertisers to grow their channels without having to deal with Google Ads. However, it’s also a way for YouTube to bring in more ad revenue. Channel creators who didn’t have the knowledge to run channel or video promotions through a complicated platform such as Google Ads can now do so more easily. But creators who are new to the platform should exercise caution, learn Google Ads best practices, and test their Promotions with a small budget before scaling.

Experienced advertisers can also use the Promotions Tab. Though most would likely opt out and stick to the traditional Google Ads method.

